Residents of North Side apartment evacuated due to fire

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of a North Side apartment complex had to be evacuated overnight due to a late-night fire, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Costa Del Sol Apartments in the 16100 block of Henderson Pass, not far from Thousand Oaks and Jones Maltsberger Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames and smoke showing on an upstairs and downstairs balcony.

Fire officials said the fire likely started in an ashtray with trash.

Residents were evacuated for a brief time but were allowed to return to their apartments.

Damage is estimated at $10,000. No one was hurt.

