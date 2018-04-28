Residents of West Bexar County neighborhood band together to catch 'peeping Tom'

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of the Remuda Ranch subdivision have been circulating a picture of a suspected peeping Tom on social media for several weeks.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Officer released photos and a video of a heavyset man seen peering through open window shades in homes near Culebra and Galm Road. Deputies said he's been seen twice.

Marisa Jackson, a resident of the Remuda Ranch subdivision, said their Facebook community is very active and has been keeping tabs on the situation for several weeks.

"I thought maybe he was looking to see if someone was home to burglarize," she said.

The man was captured on home surveillance videos walking calmly toward a window and looking into living rooms, using his phone as a flashlight.

Many homeowners have cameras on their property. Jackson said neighbors have been checking them to see if they see anything that could help deputies identify the man.

Pedro Requejo said it's changing the way people protect their privacy.

"We actually changed our blinds the way they are sitting, so no one can look inside," Requejo said.

He's urging the community to take a look at the man and call law enforcement with tips. Anyone with information is urged to call 210-335-6000.

________________

According to the Dear Abby column, you should position your blinds in the following way for maximum privacy:

If the window is on the ground floor, the blind should be closed slats up. Otherwise, people can see in from the floors above. If, however, you are on an upper floor and the slats are up, anyone can see in from the ground floor. For that reason blinds on an upper floor should close slats down.

