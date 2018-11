SAN ANTONIO - Three residents were able to get out safely after a fire tore through a home in the 1300 block of Hoefgen Avenue at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames at the front of the house.

Fire damage is estimated to be about $10,000 and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

