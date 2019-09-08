Residents search for answers after apartments flood

SAN ANTONIO - Several families are currently without a home or place to store their belongings after their apartment units flooded Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

At least six units at Arriba Apartments in the 5100 block of Blanco Road flooded when a pipe ruptured inside a wall. That rupture even caused part of an apartment unit's ceiling to cave in.

The San Antonio Water System, SAPD and SAFD showed up, but they said they could not turn off the pipe initially until the apartment building's management approved it. Some residents said they had up to two feet of water in their units. Others moved their belongings outside their units.

SAWS was able to turn the water off to the pipe, but the apartment's management still has yet to respond.

