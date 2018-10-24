Reward offered for capture of woman convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child

DALLAS, Texas - Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $3,000 for information leading to the capture of Mary Francis Martinez.

Martinez, 41, is wanted for parole violation and failing to register as a sex offender.

She was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving at 12-year-old girl in Dallas County in 2005.

Martinez, whose criminal history includes failure to comply with sex offender registration and theft of property, has been wanted since January.

Martinez’s last known address was in Dallas. She’s 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds with tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs and right arm, according to a press release.

She has a scar near her right eye and discoloration on her right arm.

