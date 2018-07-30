Reward offered for information on driver who fatally struck woman downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a driver who fatally struck a woman downtown and failed to stop and assist her.

The incident occurred May 27 around 3:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Roxanne Duque, was speaking with a motorist and standing on the passenger side of the motorist’s vehicle on E. Commerce near the intersection of N. Main.

A red pickup truck was traveling westbound on E. Commerce when the driver’s side of the truck struck Duque.

The driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and died June 5.

Police need assistance identifying the red pickup that struck the victim and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or visit sacrimestoppers.com.

