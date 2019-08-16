Reward offered for Guadalupe County woman shot to death nearly 27 years ago

The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers need the public's help solving a cold case that is nearly 27 years old.

Toni Ann Ackerman was found with mulitple gunshot wounds in a bar ditch near FM 775 and Partnership Road on Aug. 18, 1992.

The Crime Stoppers renewed their call for information on the case as the 27th anniversary of Ackerman's death nears.

Anyong with information can submit tips anonymously through the P3Tips app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

