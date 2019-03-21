Reward offered for information in East Side Circle K shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and location of whoever is responsible for a shooting on March 2 at a Circle K on the East Side.

The victim in this case was putting air in his tires when a man in a dark four-door sedan approached him and fired multiple rounds.

The man took off in the sedan after the shooting and has yet to be identified.

The aggravated assault took place at Circle K at 1171 AT&T Center Parkway.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s).

