Reward offered for information in hit-and-run death of 1-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting help from the public to help capture the driver in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 1-year-old girl.

The accident occurred Dec. 18 on the Southeast side when Melody Rose Hernandez was playing inside a home on Hicks Ave.

Hernandez was with several young relatives when she wandered outside without anyone else noticing.

She was playing in the street when an unknown vehicle hit her.

The driver never stopped to render aid or check if Hernandez was alright.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of the driver.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 if you have any information.

