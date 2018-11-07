Reward offered for information regarding Embassy Suites robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers San Antonio are asking for the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

Embassy Suites at 10110 US Hwy 281 North was robbed at approximately 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The suspect is described as a black male.

The man passed a note to the clerk at the front desk and demanded money or he would start shooting, according to Crime Stoppers.

He fled the location after getting an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the robbery suspect.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

