SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Scott Treiber.

Treiber, 29, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 8021 W. Military Drive on Jan. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

