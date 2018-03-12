Reward offered in death of woman fatally struck by truck on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred last year on the Northwest Side.

Jacqueline Garza Hildebrand, 42, was fatally struck in the 9400 block of Bandera Road on Aug. 5 and died from her injuries.

Police said Hildebrand was crossing the street when she fell down and was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop and render aid.

Police said a witness told them the vehicle was either a white or silver four-door raised pickup truck with large tires.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP.

