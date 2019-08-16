Reward offered in gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting outside a gas station last month.

The shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. on July 3 outside a Circle K in the 7700 block of South Zarzamora.

The shooter was a passenger in a vehicle, which is believed to be a 2000 to 2004 Toyota Camry.

The person walked into the convenience store and then returned to the passenger side of the car.

Shortly after, the person got out of the car and shot multiple times at another car that was leaving the parking lot.

The shooter is wanted for deadly conduct.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 210-334-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online.

