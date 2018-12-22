Reward up to $5K offered for information in murder of Seguin man

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are searching for a possible suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man.

The Seguin Police Department released an image of a person of interest in the death of Alvaro Carrillo, which occurred Dec. 14 just before 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about the man and his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Brandon Smith at 830-401-2376. If the information leads to an arrest and indictment, a reward of up to $5,000 may be claimed.

Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 830-303-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.