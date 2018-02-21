Reward up to $5K offered for the arrest of Texas Roadhouse shooter

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman who police said shot five people, including a 6-year-old boy, outside of a Texas Roadhouse on Sunday.

SAPD officials released a photo Tuesday of a man who police said was seen in the surveillance video. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and dark-colored sneakers.

PLEASE RT: We need help identifying the suspect who shot five people, including a 6-year-old, outside a restaurant at 2893 Cinema Ridge this past Sunday. Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or Homicide at 210-207-7635 with information (Case#18-034709). pic.twitter.com/41PIDHairU — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 20, 2018

SAPD officials said the gunman is described as a tall, thin, African-American or Hispanic male who is about 6 feet tall. He placed a towel over his head to hide his identity, according to SAPD.

Police said the gunman walked into the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse located at 2893 Cinema Ridge on the city’s northwest side on Feb. 18, then opened fire on a family seated on a bench outside the front door of the restaurant.

Four adults and a child suffered gunshot wounds, SAPD officials said.

SAPD officials said the gunman fled on foot south from the Texas Roadhouse.

According to a police report, four victims -- a 39-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and the 6-year old boy -- were transported by EMS to University Hospital for medical treatment.

The fifth victim was not initially found at the scene, but was later discovered at a hospital after he drove himself there to get help.

SAPD Chief William McManus said investigators do not believe the shooting was random and that the family was targeted intentionally.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman responsible for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Calls and tips are anonymous and must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

