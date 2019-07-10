Rialto to close for major remodeling

SAN ANTONIO - Rialto is getting a major face-lift later this month, and unlike other Santikos theaters that have undergone remodeling, the entire theater will be shut down for the renovation.

The Rialto will close on July 19 with the final show playing on July 18.

The remodel will include luxury recliner seats similar to those already in Santikos' Embassy, Northwest and Mayan theaters. The renovation will also include a bar, self-serve popcorn stand, arcade and concessions stand with new menu items.

The theater's individual auditoriums will also get a technology upgrade, including laser projection and premium surround sound.

The theater will remain closed for the duration of the remodel and is slated to open later this fall.

“We are excited to begin this remodel, so our community can experience their favorite films, food and fun in the most comfortable, state-of-the-art environment imaginable,” said Rob Lehman, chief operating officer of Santikos Theaters. “Our complete remodel should be completed later this fall and in time for major releases such as 'Frozen 2' and 'Star Wars.'"

