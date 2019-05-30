Riding scooters on sidewalks will soon no longer be allowed

SAN ANTONIO - Riding scooters on sidewalks in San Antonio will be prohibited, effective June 30.

The San Antonio City Council voted Thursday for the prohibition. The city plans to launch a community outreach campaign to educate riders of the sidewalk riding prohibition, city officials said.

The City Council also took action on the following items related to scooters:

Dockless vehicle operators that currently have a permit will be allowed to apply for an extension through Sept. 30.

Companies that have permits for more than 1,000 vehicles will be limited to 50 percent of their total. The maximum number of permits that will be issued to the seven operators is 8,850, which is a decrease of 16,100. No new companies will be issued permits during the extension period.

Three operators will be selected through a request for proposals to operate a total of 5,000 vehicles. The RFP will be issued June 7 and will remain open for 45 days, with a due date of July 22. The process is expected to result in contracts for City Council consideration in early October.

