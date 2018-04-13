Rio Grande Valley residents have mixed emotions on militarization of border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas - As the Texas National Guard continues bringing soldiers to the Texas border, the word militarization has left some Rio Grande Valley residents with mixed emotions.

“We are against the militarization of our border,” said Martha Sanchez, a Rio Grande Valley resident.

Adrian Garcia, who lives in the city of Escobares, feels the word militarization makes his neighborhood and other border areas in the Valley sound unsafe.

“I’ve seen that in the news and people talking about it on social media, but I don’t see it like it’s very bad because I’ve never seen anything bad happen because of the armed forces that are here,” Garcia said.

Garcia feels safe at his home, which is located less than a mile from the Rio Grande River. He welcomes the new Texas National Guard troops setting up in his community.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday afternoon that so far, more than 700 members of the Texas National Guard are already working on the border.

“They are stationed very close to us, not even a mile away. I always see them pass through here and back with the machine guns and everything,” Garcia said.

A few houses down lives Delia Garcia. She said she doesn’t want to see too many troops set up in her community.

“Just how it is, it’s fine,” Delia Garcia said.

