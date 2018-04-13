Rio Grande Valley residents weigh in on sending troops to border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas - City of Escobares resident Leonel Cervantes does not believe bringing National Guard troops to the border is a good idea.

“I feel whenever a government brings troops along the border with another country, it’s because of insecurities or war,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes has been living in Starr County for many years and sees people crossing illegally often.

“Sometimes, I’ve had people run through here,” Cervantes said.

He is used to seeing Border Patrol patrolling on land, in water and in the sky.

Gov. Greg Abbott defended President Donald Trump's military deployment plan Thursday afternoon. He said that while more than 700 National Guard members are already on the border, an expected 300 more will go every week until there are 1,400.

Abbott said the plan is to fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking. It’s something familiar to the former mayor of Rio Grande City, Ruben Villarreal.

“Their (National Guard) capacity was really simple. They couldn’t arrest, detain or even question anybody. All they would do is find the areas of high movement, whether it would be drugs or whether it would be people, immigrants,” Villarreal said. “They would simply observe and keep a close eye on the horizon. See what movements they saw. When they would see movements, they would call federal law enforcement at the top because they were embedded in the structure of the banks of the river. All they did was just observe and radio for help.”

Villarreal reflects on his experience with National Guard troops when he was in office. He believes this plan to bring more troops to the border will cost up to $100 million.

“Can you imagine what millions of dollars would be for local law enforcement that really are the gatekeepers of communities,” Villarreal said.

KSAT took his concerns to the governor.

“As far as I know, the money is going through the Department of Defense, and as a result, that money will not be available to any of these other multitude of purposes that people say that money can go toward,”

Abbott could not say how much money the DoD is spending.

