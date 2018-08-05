RIP: Phantom Room bar that reopened after fire will close for good

SAN ANTONIO - A popular bar on the St. Mary's Strip announced it will close its doors for good.

The Phantom Room was destroyed by a fire in 2016, but the bar reopened November 2017, one year after it was destroyed. Now, the bar says it will shut down next weekend "after long conversations and strategic consideration."

The Phantom Room is throwing "a huge going-away party" on Aug. 11.

"We are extremely grateful for all the continued support," a Facebook post on the bar's page stated.

