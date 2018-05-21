Rising gas prices affect wallets, summer road trips

SAN ANTONIO - Gas prices jumped another 7 cents last week, making Memorial Day travel the priciest in four years. But the impact is likely to be felt beyond that as drivers say they’ll forgo the summer road trip, according to a new survey by Gas Buddy.

Some stations around town are posting prices as high as $2.79 a gallon. Average, according to AAA, is $2.63. That’s 51 cents higher than one year ago. Translation: It’s costing drivers an average $7.42 more per tank.

That adds up for Sandro Herrera. He drives full time for Uber and Lyft. The extra money he’s putting into his tank is siphoning profits.

“It’s about $200 a month less that I’m taking home,” he said. “So it’s really affecting me."

Prices are expected to continue to creep up through the long Memorial weekend when millions will buckle up. But, the impact looks to be felt beyond that, putting a crimp in summer vacation plans.

“I was planning to go to California this summer,” said Henry Wesley.

Now, he says, maybe not.

In fact, according to Gas Buddy’s annual survey, 58 percent said they will take a road trip this summer. That’s a 24 percent decrease from last year. Fuel prices are a big reason why.

“I’m planning on a trip to Tennessee this summer,” said Barbara Perkins. “So I hope they don’t go up too high.”

Gas prices typically peak around Memorial Day and begin to taper off. Gas Buddy says we could see some relief at the pump by mid-June, barring any unexpected outages or geopolitical events.

