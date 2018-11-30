Road closures, race times: What you need to know about 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of runners and walkers from across the globe will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio this weekend to compete in the 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and half marathon.

With the race comes dozens of road closures and delays on Saturday and Sunday. Here's what you need to know before the race.

Schedule, start and finish times for individual races:

Saturday, December 1

7:30 am – 11 am – 5K – Sunset Station to Travis Park

7:30 am – 11 am – 10K – Sunset Station to Travis Park

9:30 am – 11:30 am – Subway KiDS ROCK Powered by San Antonio Sports – Travis Park

9 am – 5 pm – Health & Fitness Expo –Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Halls 4A & 4B

Below is a course map:

Rock N Roll Marathon 5K-10K Course Map by RJ Marquez on Scribd

Sunday, December 2

7:15 am – Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Half Marathon & Two-Person Relay - W. Market St. and N. Presa St to S. Alamo St. and E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. Below is a course map:

Rock N Roll Half and Full Marathon San Antonio Course Map by RJ Marquez on Scribd

Road closures:

Several road closures begin early Saturday morning, but the majority of road closures are Sunday.

Rock N Roll Marathon Road Closures 2018 by RJ Marquez on Scribd

How many runners are expected?

Event organizers say more than 25,000 runners from all 50 states, and close to two dozen countries have signed up to participate.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF THE 2018 HUMANA ROCK 'N' ROLL MARATHON.

