Road rage suspected in shooting that left driver critically injured

SAN ANTONIO - Police suspect road rage is what led to a woman being shot in the head early Saturday morning.

Police said a couple had just left a party around 1:30 a.m. and were driving on General McMullen when someone pulled up alongside their car at Weir Avenue and shot through the driver's side window, striking the woman driver in the head.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition and the suspect drove away, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman and investigating what led up to the shooting.

