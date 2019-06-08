Roads closed for 'Torch of Friendship' renovation

Roads will be closed this month while the 'Torch of Friendship' is renovated this month.

The iconic sculpture by Mexican sculptor Sebastian will be repainted as a part of the Department of Arts & Culture’s Public Art Maintenance Program.

Street closures to accommodate scaffolding for the painting crew will include one lane around the perimeter of the roundabout, which will block one lane of Losoya Street, the left turn lane on South Alamo Street and will restrict some parking on the northwest corner of Market Street.

These road closures are expected to begin Monday June 10, and end Monday July 3 2019. However these dates may change depending on weather and logistics.

A ceremony to commemorate the painting of the sculpture will be held later this year. The date will be announced sometime soon.

The Department of Arts & Culture will host an exhibit showcasing more of Sebastian’s work from October 2019 through May 2020. The showcase will feature more than 100 works across more than 20 locations throughout the city.



