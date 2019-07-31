Man points shotgun at store clerk, demands money, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man armed with a shotgun is accused of robbing a Food Mart in the 1400 block of West Mariposa Drive on July 22.

The man pointed a shotgun at a clerk and a customer, demanding money from the register, police said.

The man took the money from the register and got into a getaway car, pictured above.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the identification of the man with the shotgun and the driver. Information can be reported at 210-224-STOP (7867).

