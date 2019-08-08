Robber places gun to cashier's head, demands money at SA gas station

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for two robbers who held up an Exxon gas station.

Two men entered the gas station -- One held open the door to serve as a lookout and the other brandished a handgun, according to police.

The robber with the gun placed the firearm to the clerks head and demanded money, police said.

Both suspects took off after the robbery, which took place around 2:54 a.m. on July 10 at the Exxon located at 3703 SW Military Drive.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement agencies. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

