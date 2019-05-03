Robber threatens cashier with machete after stealing candy, soda

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who threatened a cashier with a machete on April 20 after stealing candy and soda from the 7-11 at 7203 Culebra Rd.

The cashier made an attempt to retrieve the merchandise when the robber raised a machete and prepared to hit the cashier, according to police.

The cashier backed away and the robber fled on foot into a wooded area near the convience store.

The aggravated robbery took place around 3:50 p.m.

Police are hoping someone with information about the man's identity or location will come forward.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

