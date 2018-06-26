Robbery suspect apologizes to sales associates before stealing clothing

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred June 12 just before 7 p.m. at a Rue-21 department store in the 4200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and greeted two sales associates by saying, "How are you ladies?"

The suspect then said "Sorry about this ladies," and proceeded to take clothing off a display table and attempted to leave without paying.

One of the associates became aware of what was happening and ran to the door and locked it. A struggle ensued, police said, and the suspect pushed the sales associate to the ground before unlocking the door and fleeing.

As a result of the struggle, the associate sustained scratches, swelling and pain.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

