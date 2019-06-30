Police: Tracking device on stolen phone leads officers to robber

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint earlier this month is now behind bars after a phone stolen in the robbery was traced to his vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

The incident occurred June 7 in the parking lot of a car wash in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road.

An arrest affidavit states that David Miranda Martinez and another man, who is not named in the affidavit. approached two women and demanded their cellphones, money and purses. Martinez, the affidavit states, was armed with a sawed-off shotgun.

After the robbery, the two men got away in a 2009 Nissan Altima, but not before one of the victims got the license plate number of the vehicle, the warrant states.

According to the affidavit, the victims reported the robbery to police and told officers that one of the phones was being tracked to a home in the 700 block of Kendalia Avenue. When officers went to the home, they saw the 2009 Nissan Altima in front of the home and heard the cellphone pinging from inside the vehicle, the warrant states.

The victim's phone was recovered and officers had the car towed for future evidence processing. Later, after officials obtained a warrant, they searched the car and found shotgun shell casings and a Visa card bearing Martinez's name.

Witnesses identified Martinez as the robber in the case, the warrant states. Online records show he faces charges of deadly conduct, aggravated robbery and making a terroristic threat.

