Robbery suspect points gun at cashier, apologizes for not having money

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 31, 2017 at a Dollar General located in the 3350 block of SW Military Drive.

According to police, the suspect entered the store posing as a customer before approaching the counter with $240 worth of merchandise. That's when, police said, the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and apologized for not having enough money to pay for the items.

The suspect then demanded the cashier to empty the register before taking the money and fleeing the location. He was seen leaving in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

