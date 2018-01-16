Police searching for 18-wheeler involved in hit-and-run accident

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road at the intersection with Interstate 35.

According to police, the driver of a black Mitsubishi Mirage was turning left onto Rittiman Road from the southbound frontage road of I-35 North when an 18-wheeler, also turning left onto Rittiman, crashed into the victim's vehicle -- driving her car up against a concrete block beside support columns.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

After striking the vehicle, the big rig fled eastbound on Rittiman Road without stopping to render aid. The suspected 18-wheeler is described as having a white trailer.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.