Robbery suspect threatens employee with large wrench

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is seeking tips into the robbery of a Storage Depot.

Police said two men broke into the office of the storage place around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 6 at 4003 Callaghan Road.

An employee who was still in the store confronted the men, police said.

One of the men threatened the employee with a large wrench and stole some money from the office, police said.

The men got away on foot.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the men responsible for the robbery.

