Man who led SAPD on foot chase previously arrested in baby's death

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old robbery suspect who led San Antonio police on a foot chase Tuesday through a driving range was arrested earlier this year in connection to the death of an 8-month-old boy.

Police said Anthony Williams tried to rob a woman, 35, at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Gap near the Alamo Quarry Market. The victim fought him off while screaming for help and Williams fled in a getaway vehicle, police said.

Police said, hours later, Williams robbed a 72-year-old woman in an H-E-B parking lot less than five miles away from the first incident.

After police got information from the car dealership where Williams purchased the getaway vehicle, officers spotted him in the 90 block of Jackson Keller, where Williams took off on foot through the driving range.

Williams, who was found hiding in Olmos Creek, which runs alongside the driving range, was taken into custody and was determined to have an active warrant for a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

That charge was in connection to the 8-month-old boy's death in April 2017.

Courtesy: Bexar County Jail (Feb. 2018)

Medical records showed the infant had multiple bone fractures and a deep bruise on his scalp. The infant's mother told police that Williams said he was going to give the baby a bath and that the infant drowned.

According to online records, Williams was convicted in 2011 for his role in a robbery and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He is now facing a new robbery charge, along with a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. His bond has been set at $73,000.

