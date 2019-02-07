Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized following complications from the flu.

The rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

"As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu," she wrote. "His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

The news comes eight days after the 70-year-old suspended the entire UK and European leg of his "No More Tours 2" tour with Judas Priest on doctors' orders.

"After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions," read an announcement on his official website.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," Ozzy Osbourne said in a statement on Jan. 29. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to [expletive].

"First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

