Rocking chairs, plaque dedicated in honor of church bus crash victims

UVALDE, Texas - The Alto Frio Baptist Encampment on Tuesday honored the victims of a fatal bus crash involving 14 members of First Baptist Church New Braunfels.

The victims had attended a retreat at the camp prior to their bus colliding with a pickup truck north of Uvalde on March 29, 2017.

Camp officials honored the victims by dedicating 14 white rocking chairs for 13 church members who died and one who survived.

The camp's executive director, Tim Hughes, said the church group donated the rocking chair a few years ago. He said the chairs were a fitting dedication to the victims.

A plaque was also dedicated at a ceremony that was attended by the victims' families, first responders, and church and staff members.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jack Young, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, intoxication assault and aggravated assault.

According to an affidavit, Young was texting and driving, and had taken prescription drugs prior to the crash. He is awaiting trial.

