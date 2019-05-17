Ronald Reagan High School releases statement debunking fake notice

SAN ANTONIO - North East Independent School District released a statement Thursday telling parents to disregard a notice being spread through social media.

According to the statement, a Snapchat post directing all ninth grade male students to report for a mandatory health inspection made its way to Ronald Reagan High School, with people finding a printed copy of the notice near a restroom at the school.

The school confirmed that the notice is fake and there is no mandatory inspection.

If parents have any questions, please contact the school.



