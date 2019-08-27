Roof of NW Side home destroyed after grill fire spreads

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A fire from a grill spread to a home in Northwest Bexar County and it severely damaged the roof, fire officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to the single-story home in the 10600 block of Newcroft Place, not far from Highway 16 and Triana Parkway, after receiving word of a fire.

Firefighters said when they arrived the fire had already spread to the home. The fire caused heavy damage as most of the roof is now gone, firefighters said.

A woman told KSAT 12 she received a call from her in-laws about the fire next door and rushed over. She said she had to help her father-in-law out of his home because he's in a wheelchair. She said the people whose home burned told her they were alerted by their dog.

Everyone inside the home as well as the neighbors next door managed to get out of their houses safely.

