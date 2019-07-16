Roughly 100 firefighters work to put out 2-alarm fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Roughly 100 firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the city's North Side late Monday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Parliament, not far from both Blanco Road and Churchill High School.

According to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, the fire caused many of the walls and floors of the apartment to collapse. The fire damaged two buildings of the apartment complex, destroying 13 of the 16 units and displacing many families, Hood said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

There were no reports of injuries.

