Run SA Youth offers free running program for kids 6-12

SAN ANTONIO - The goal of Run SA Youth is not only to try and keep kids fit over the summer, but to create healthy habits that will last a lifetime.

Run SA Youth is free and open to all children ages 6 through 12.

They meet at Mission County Park on Mondays and Wednesdays and at Kennedy Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays."We basically want kids to come out and learn how to build healthy habits,” said Gabriella Hernandez, founder and director of Run SA Youth. “At each of our meet-ups, we provide free healthy snacks, hydration and incentives to keep the kids coming back for more.” Hernandez said it can be difficult for children to get the proper amount of physical activity, especially in the summer months.

So, aside from meeting four times a week, Run SA Youth also sponsors a 5K Summer Series.

“The goal is mainly to give them (the children) the confidence and self-esteem and self-discipline that they need as they go into adolescence,” said Hernandez. “And, we feel that running is a great way to teach all these things."

All that running is inspiring some parents at the practices, too.

Sandra Contreras has three children in the program, and she says Run SA Youth has become a “family outing.”“They did a summer series last year, and me and my husband were inspired to do a half-marathon this past March,” said Contreras. “So, both we are inspired by the children, and the children are inspired by us."

Click here to find more info on Run SA Youth on Facebook and the summer series or click here to visit the website.

For any questions about Run SA Youth or for more information on how to get help with an entry into a race for your child, you can send an email to hello@runsayouth.com

Here are the summer series race dates:

Race #1: June 2 @ 7:30a

Southside Lions Park East

4600 Pecan Valley Dr

San Antonio, TX, 78210

Race #2: June 23 @ 7:30a

Wheatly Heights

200 Noblewood Dr, San Antonio, TX 78220

Race #3: July 28 @ 7:30a

McAllister Park

13102, Jones Maltsberger Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78247

