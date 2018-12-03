Runners from all backgrounds run through heart of city for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

SAN ANTONIO - Close to 25,000 athletes from across the world ran through the heart of San Antonio for the 11th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon.

For many, the finish line marks personal record times and historic moments.

At 85 years young, Sunday was Moon Fahel’s fifth full marathon. He is considered the oldest participant in this year's Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon.

Fahel is a three-time cancer survivor and five-time marathon runner.

"I always tribute and dedicate my runs to my family and it feels good," Fahel said. "I love to run.”

Whether they're running 26.2 miles or 13.1, it’s that same passion for running that drives participants closer to crossing the finish line.

Michelle Jones, from MyTeam Triumph, ran alongside her husband as they pushed their son, Charlie, who has a disability.

“It’s just something that we never thought we were going to be able to do with him and it’s amazing and we appreciate Rock 'n' Roll for always opening up and letting us be a part of it,” Jones said.

MyTeam Triumph encourages individuals with disabilities to succeed through teamwork in endurance athletics such as the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon.

The Joneses finished at 3:22:29.

Veterans were also honored Sunday by a group of runners carrying rucksacks filled with more than 30 pounds of canned food.

The group dedicated their 1-mile march to raise awareness for veterans who suffer from hunger.

During a two-month period, close to 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were raised by VFW chapters across San Antonio with the help of Humana. The items will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

The veteran group, along with thousands of other runners were welcomed with cheers, signs and, of course, coveted medals.

According to event organizers, 60 percent of Sunday's participants were women.

The first female finisher of the half marathon was Sasha Gollish. She finished in an hour and 13 minutes.

