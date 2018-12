SAN ANTONIO - An RV went up in flames in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Cesar Chavez near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus.

Firefighters said the owner of the RV smelled smoke, pulled over and got out. Within minutes, fire filled the vehicle.

Crews were able to put out the fire fairly quickly, but the RV was destroyed.

Nobody was hurt. It’s unknown what caused the fire.

