Veterans Day schedule of city services

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio has announced that City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12 to observe Veterans Day. Public safety and emergency services however will remain in operation.

Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal care officers will be on duty

San Antonio Botanical Garden

La Villita and Market Square shops

Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd.

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Food Inspectors, Vector Control and Air Quality Technicians on duty

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin senior centers

Spanish Governor's Palace

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby, & Culebra)

Limited Fitness in the Park and Cultural Classes will be offered- see November schedule for details

Pre-K 4 SA centers and corporate office

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Closed:

Alamodome Box Office and Administrative Offices

Central Library and all branch libraries

Office of EastPoint

All Metro Health clinics

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio

Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry

Senior Comprehensive Centers, with the exception of those listed above

Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)

City of San Antonio Community Service Centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

SAPD's Administration and Records Section

Parks & Recreation Community Centers

Parks & Recreation Adult and Senior Centers

Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center

McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro

San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez

La Villita Administrative Offices

Market Square Administrative Offices

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Willie C. Velasquez Emergency Services Center

Brush collection

SAFD Administrative Offices

