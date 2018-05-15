SA-area Red Cross volunteer to help with Hawaiian volcano relief efforts

SAN ANTONIO - A local Red Cross volunteer is headed to the Big Island in Hawaii to help people affected by the recent volcanic eruptions.

Tony Perez is a health services volunteer with the American Red Cross serving greater San Antonio, according to a news release.

"This is my first disaster response in 20 years," Perez said of his Red Cross service. "With my past knowledge of as a registered nurse and my Red Cross training, I know I am ready to get out there and help those residents."

The American Red Cross is on the ground, providing shelter and comfort to those impacted by the Kilauea lava threat.

About 80 trained Red Cross disaster workers are operating shelters, and distributing relief items such as blankets, sheets, pillows, futons, towels, masks, comfort kits and almost 6,000 snacks.

Red Cross health and mental health volunteers are in shelters providing services to more than 560 people.

The Red Cross is also working with the Salvation Army to provide meals.

