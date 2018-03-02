SA attorney accused again of having sex with female clients

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio attorney has been accused again of having sex with female clients in exchange for legal services.

A Bexar County grand jury Thursday indicted Mark Benavides on four counts of continuous trafficking of persons.

Benavides has already been indicted on six counts of the same charge last year.

A court document states that Benavides had sex with the women on two or more occasions from Jan. 9, 2012, to March 28, 2012; May 15, 2013, to Jan. 3, 2014; May, 2014 to Dec. 4, 2014; and Oct. 2, 2015, to Nov. 13, 2015.

Benavides was in court Friday for a hearing on the new charges. A judge set bail at $75,000.

He is scheduled to go on trial March 26, but it's not immediately known if the new indictment will affect the trial.

