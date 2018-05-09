SA attorney charged with felony after trying to solicit client while intoxicated, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio defense attorney faces multiple criminal charges after police said she handed a theft suspect her business card then interfered with officers attempting to detain him, according to a San Antonio Police Department report released Wednesday.

Carolyn Wentland, 50, faces a felony charge of barratry and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.

A third charge of interfering with the duties of a public servant was dismissed during the magistration process, according to court records.

According to the SAPD report, Wentland and her husband approached officers who were detaining a theft suspect along the Riverwalk around 11:30 p.m. May 2.

Wentland is accused of handing the suspect her business card and then telling him "not to talk any more or say anything," the report states.

Officers repeatedly asked Wentland to move away from the area and told her she could be arrested for interfering with the theft call, according to the report.

Wentland was unsteady on her feet and showed signs of intoxication, the report states.

When told by an officer that she could be arrested for public intoxication Wentland said, "Go for it," according to the report.

Wentland was then taken into custody. She did not respond to a message left at her law office Wednesday.

Barratry is a Texas law that covers the solicitation of professional employment.

According to state bar records, Wentland has been licensed to practice law in Texas since 2000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.