SA business owner accused of stealing thousands from customers

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man who owns two event centers is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from customers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Hector Antonio Perez, 32, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with theft, a third-degree felony.

Perez is the owner of Andreia Hall and Event Center and Leilani Event Hall, according to San Antonio police.

Customers told police that Perez sold packages to customers and failed to host the event or cancel the event, according to the affidavit.

Perez allegedly told them not to worry about paying the $500 deposit until closer to the event.

The affidavit said the victims tried to get in contact with Perez to make the deposit payment, but he ignored them. Perez then allegedly told the victims the event was canceled because they hadn't made that payment, according to the arrest warrant.

Both event centers were eventually closed, according to police. The affidavit does not specify when that happened.

Perez is also accused of posting on Facebook, telling victims to pay their remaining balances, knowing both locations had been shut down, according to the affidavit.

The arrest warrant said customers have produced receipts showing they paid Perez a total of $50,540.

Several police reports have been filed against Perez claiming similar situations, according to the affidavit.

