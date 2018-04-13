SA Chamber of Commerce CEO on NAFTA 2.0: ‘I don't think it's feasible or realistic in May'

SAN ANTONIO - As the back-and-forth goes on over the North American Free Trade Agreement 2.0, some predict an agreement could come at the beginning of May, but not Richard Perez, president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

“I don’t think it’s feasible or realistic in May,” Perez said. “I think we’re going to push that back a little bit.”

Perez said he expects an agreement could be made “closer to the end of this year.” He said there are still some issues to be resolved, such as the current rules of origin for the automotive industry, which require 62.5 percent of the components to come from NAFTA’s three nations.

“Anything beyond what it is will have a negative effect on Toyota and many of its suppliers," Perez said. “Then we’re talking about upsetting the apple cart. That could be very devastating to thousands of employees just in San Antonio.”

Perez said, under the current level, Toyota has gone from a couple of plants to eight throughout the U.S.

There’s also the potential impact of a possible trade war with China to consider.

“It’s very concerning,” Perez said, since many of the products crossing Laredo’s World Trade Bridge “come from China through Mexico and through San Antonio."

Despite any obstacles still ahead, Perez said he and other business leaders are optimistic. He acknowledged that some parts of the country have lost jobs.

“Jobs have migrated. Jobs have changed because of technology and the agreement itself,” Perez said.

But in terms of new jobs and new investments, Perez said, “The net positive effect is real and is undeniable.”

