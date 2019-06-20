SA City Council approves decorative crosswalks

SAN ANTONIO - The streets of San Antonio are about to get brighter.

The San Antonio City Council approved an ordinance Thursday authorizing the creation of a Community Crosswalk program, a program designed to add decorative elements to San Antonio crosswalks.

First piloted at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, with a “Pride Crosswalk” after the District 1 community, Pride San Antonio and District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño collectively raised $19,832.24 to commission the crosswalk.

“The Pride Crosswalk has proven it is possible to include more artwork on streets throughout San Antonio that is safe and representative of the surrounding community,” Treviño said.

Some of the crosswalks may be sponsored by individuals or organizations that have a connection with the community.

Any sponsor of the program is responsible for funding all of the proposed artistic crosswalk, along with keeping up with ongoing maintenance of the Community Crosswalk.

“The primary purpose of a crosswalk is to help and guide pedestrians along city streets,” said Art Reinhardt, interim deputy director for the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Department. “However, we look forward to the opportunity to engage residents through this creative use of infrastructure.”

Any program sponsor will also be responsible for conducting outreach and obtaining consensus from the community regarding the Community Crosswalk project, including signatures of support from adjacent property owners, as well as a letter of support from the City Council member representing the district in which the Community Crosswalk is located.

