SA City Council approves earned paid sick leave ordinance

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council on a 9-2 vote Thursday approved an earned paid sick leave ordinance for people who work for private employers.

Business owners have until August 2019 to comply with the ordinance unless the business has five or fewer employees, in which case, the deadline is August 2021.

Employees will earn one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who voted in favor of the ordinance, released the following statement:

"I have a childhood friend who felt she was in trouble with her mom every time she was too sick to go to school. As an adult, my friend asked her mom about it. It was then that she learned that on those days, her mother was simply overwhelmed by having to choose between neglecting her ill daughter or losing a day's wages-and the food and rent that they provided. It was with families like hers in mind that I voted yes on paid sick time today.



"Unfortunately today our community is burdened with some of the worst health outcomes in the state-birth outcomes, diabetes complications, and an unacceptable twenty year life expectancy difference between residents in the wealthiest and poorest parts of town. Earned paid sick time gives our working families a chance to care for their health and make ends meet.



"While we know that businesses with healthy workers see gains in productivity, I have heard from many small businesses about the potential burden this ordinance may cause. I look forward to meeting with more businesses in the coming months and seeing how we may potentially improve the ordinance before its implementation.



"I want to thank the many community advocates who brought this petition to City Council and have spoken with us on this matter. Your work is an inspiring example of the democratic process and the power of civic engagement."

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry voted against the ordinance and released the following statement:

"I disagree with Council passing this ordinance today. There are too many unknowns at this time. I completely empathize with employees who need time off from work to handle personal matters. I understand how difficult it can be to manage the myriad of life's issues as a working parent or caretaker. However, it is not our responsibility as a Council to dictate how private companies should handle their day-to-day business practices. This type of government interference adds another reason for businesses to look away from San Antonio when thinking about expansion or relocation.

"We were warned against adopting this ordinance in a letter from the office of Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. This letter explains that the proposed ordinance would increase wages for the workweek beyond those permitted by the Texas Minimum Wage Act. According to this letter, Texas State law preempts a municipal paid sick leave ordinance. By passing this ordinance now, we could be asking for a lawsuit against San Antonio that will cost our taxpayer's money.

"Employers in San Antonio are entitled to make this decision for themselves. San Antonio is growing because we have had a functioning formula that has supported business development and employees. City Council must listen to the business community on these issues that ultimately affect their operations. We must work with businesses to come to the best conclusion for what will help their employees succeed. Without strong businesses, there will not be economic success, which impacts the quality of life in our great city."

