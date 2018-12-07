SA couple accused of stealing gates arrested in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A San Antonio couple were arrested after they stole several tailgates, New Braunfels police said.

Christopher and Tiffany Harris were arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop.

Officers said they found five tailgates in the back of their SUV. All of them were from Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks.

Police said they also found tools and masks that were believed to have been used during the crimes.

The duo was booked into the Comal County Jail. They are facing numerous charges.

New Braunfels police said tailgate thefts are on the rise and thieves often target newer-model trucks.

Here's what you can do to protect your vehicles:

Park in well-lit areas

Use tailgate locks

Put cameras outside your home

